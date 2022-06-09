Foreign Ministry called occupants' "trial" of foreign fighters of AFU worthless: "Such trials destroy return mechanisms of prisoners of war".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called worthless the "trial" of foreign servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories.

This is stated in the comments of Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

He noted that all foreigners fighting on Ukrainian territory in the Armed Forces of Ukraine are servicemen of the AFU.

Therefore, according to International Humanitarian Law, they are subject to the legal status of combatants, the speaker noted.

Read more: Occupiers in Donetsk are going to execute two Britons and Moroccan who defended Ukraine from invaders

"All AFU servicemen who are captured by the enemy have the rights of prisoners of war. The enemy is forbidden to commit violence against them, intimidate them or behave inhumanely," Nikolenko said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that the "trial" of AFU servicemen in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories is null and void.

"Such public trials put the interests of propaganda above the law and morality, destroying the mechanisms for the return of prisoners of war. The Ukrainian government will continue to make maximum efforts for the release of all defenders of Ukraine," the diplomat concluded.

As reported, occupiers in Donetsk are going to execute two Britans and a Moroccan, who defended Ukraine from invaders.