Russia's war against Ukraine will be discussed at security summit in Singapore, Zelensky will speak in virtual format

The "Shangri-La Dialogue" Asian Security Summit will be held June 10-12 in Singapore.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will be one of the central issues during the "Shangri-La Dialogue" Asian Security Summit, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to Polish radio.

Reuters quoted Chinese media as saying that Beijing will use the meeting to discuss cooperation with the United States. Although the summit focuses on Asian security issues, Russia's invasion of Ukraine will remain a key issue in the discussions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the meeting in a virtual format, but the Ukrainian delegation will be present at the meeting while no Russians will be present.

Read more: Ukraine expects decisive steps from NATO summit - Stefanishyna

Also on the summit's radar will be the military threat from North Korea, which has conducted at least 18 weapons tests this year, highlighting the development of nuclear and missile arsenals.

"The Shangri-La Dialogue", which attracts senior military officials, diplomats and weapons manufacturers from around the world, will be held June 10-12 in Singapore for the first time since 2019 after being postponed twice through COVID-19.