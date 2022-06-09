In May, budget expenditures were covered by revenues by only 40% - Finance Minister Marchenko

Ukraine's state budget expenditures far exceed revenues.

This was stated by Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko at a meeting of the Council Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"In May we collected 101.3 billion hryvnias for the general fund," he said, noting that the Tax Service collected 73 billion hryvnias and the Customs Service collected 9.5 billion hryvnias.

At the same time, expenditures are 251 billion hryvnias. "That is, you can compare the real need for expenditures and real revenues," he said.

Marchenko reminded about the government project, which envisages the resumption of customs duties and VAT, including for car citizens. "We consider this an urgent and necessary step," the minister said and said that the government is asking the Rada to resume customs taxes, "as it was before the war".

According to him, this will allow the collection of additional funds and reduce borrowing.

Read more: Business must share cost of war with the state, benefits for it must be abolished, - Finance Minister Marchenko