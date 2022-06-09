Zelensky will take part in NATO summit in Madrid, - NATO Deputy Secretary General Joan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in the NATO summit, which will be held June 28-30 in Madrid.

This was reported by the Deputy Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, Mircea Joan, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

According to the NATO Deputy Secretary General, the leaders of Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan will speak at the allied summit for the first time.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be present at the meeting 'one way or another,'" Joan said.

He also noted that the said NATO summit will be "really transformative."

Read more: For first time, Ukraine took part in meeting of Steering Committee of NATO Cybercenter