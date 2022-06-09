UK said it would do everything possible to free its citizens from captivity of occupants in Donbass

The death sentences of two British citizens fighting in Ukraine are a show trial and another repulsive action by the Putin regime.

As reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to BBC, the speaker of the British Government said of "deep concern.

"We have consistently said that prisoners of war should not be exploited for political purposes," he said.

The speaker recalled the Geneva Convention, which forbids punishment for participation in hostilities. He announced that London would continue to do everything possible to liberate its citizens.

"So we will continue to work with the Ukrainian authorities to try to release British citizens who served in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and are being held captive," the speaker stressed.

"This is a revealing process, we should not even for a moment pretend that he any credibility. This is yet another repulsive action by Vladimir Putin's regime," said Robert Jenrick, the Conservative Party deputy.

Foreign Minister Liz Truss called the decision of the "court" in occupied Donetsk "a fictitious verdict without absolute legality," adding that the Government was doing all it could to support the families of British citizens.

Recall that British citizens Aiden Aslin and Sean Pinner were captured two months ago. Today it became known about the death sentence of the occupation court for them, as well as Moroccan Saadoun Brahim. They have one month to appeal their sentence.

