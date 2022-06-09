Ukrainian soldiers in East destroyed 32 occupants and Russian army ammunition depot during day, - OTG "East'
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 30 Russian invaders and an enemy ammunition depot in the area of responsibility of the Operational and Tactical Group "East" today.
This was stated by OTG "East" in Facebook, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"Ukrainian defenders continue to deter the aggressor in the area of responsibility of Operational and Tactical Group "East". Today, June 9, our soldiers destroyed:
- personnel - 32
- IFVs - 1
- ATT - 3
- UAV - 1
- ammunition depot - 1
Death to the enemies!
Glory to Ukraine!" - is said in the message.
