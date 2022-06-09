Three EU countries do not want to grant Ukraine candidate status for membership - Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna

Seven EU countries have expressed proposals to give Ukraine a different format rather than candidate status, Olha Stefanishyna said in Brussels. The main resistance comes from three EU states.

Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said that there are seven countries in the EU that have talked about other formats for Ukraine, rather than candidate status. Previously, three of them are not yet willing to give the "green light" to Kyiv, Stefanishyna noted on Thursday, June 9, during a visit to Brussels, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to dw.com.

"In general, about seven EU countries - not Eastern European or Baltic countries, as you can imagine - have expressed proposals for some other format, suggesting extra-candidacy or conditional candidacy. There were a lot of different proposals, but in fact there are three main countries that do not want to give the green light for Ukraine today," she said.

The Deputy Prime Minister did not name these countries, adding: "If you do not want a decision to be made on the 24th, then let me name them, and we will sit and discuss. We are talking about the June 23-24 summit, at which candidate status can be decided. "I am sure that on June 24, none of the leaders of the European Union will be able to say 'No' to Ukraine," Stefanishyna noted.

During her trip to Brussels, she tries to dispel the doubts of skeptical countries. In particular, she points out that Ukraine has fulfilled 65-70 percent of its obligations under the association agreement and has created a system of anti-corruption bodies. Stefanishyna is convinced that any options other than candidate status would "weaken the EU itself."

"We insist that the decision to grant Ukraine candidate status is only the beginning of the process, and there is no need to spend all your political skepticism and capital to oppose it. This is the beginning of the process, this is a chance that Ukraine will either use or not use," the Deputy Prime Minister summed up.