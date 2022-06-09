Since beginning of day, 7 enemy attacks have been repelled in Donbass. 10 tanks, 7 artillery systems, 11 pieces of equipment and warehouse with ammunition of occupants were destroyed, - JFO press center

As of 21:00, June 9, Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Force grouping have repelled 7 enemy attacks. Fighting continues in two locations.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press center.

Russian invaders shelled more than 20 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroying and damaging more than 60 civilian objects, including 49 residential buildings, a recreation center, several manufacturing enterprises, a farm and a railway station. Two civilians were killed as a result of this shelling.

Over the past 24 hours, servicemen of the United Forces group destroyed: 10 tanks; 7 artillery systems; 4 armored combat vehicles; 3 special armored vehicles; 4 units of vehicles; 1 ammunition warehouse.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down 5 "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicles.

