In Zaporizhzhya we manage to disrupt occupants' plans, in Kharkiv region we are gradually moving forward - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the situation at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to appeal of Zelensky.

"The frontline situation has not changed much. Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, and other towns in Donbas, which the occupiers consider key targets, are holding up. We have some positive developments in Zaporizhzhya region, where we manage to thwart the occupiers' plans. We are gradually moving forward in the Kharkiv region, we are liberating the Mykolaiv direction," the President noted.

He also thanked the communications workers, who, he said, "resumed television broadcasts in Kharkiv in a day after this morning's shelling."

"Hitting TV centers, destroying communication channels, leaving people isolated - this is a tactic of the occupiers, without which they really cannot, because openness, honesty is also a weapon against everything that Russia carries," Zelensky stressed.

Watch more: There can only be two parts of society: those who protect our independence, and those who work to provide that protection - Zelensky. VIDEO