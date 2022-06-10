Enemy is unsuccessfully trying to establish full control over Severodonetsk. Offensive of Russian troops in direction of Vozdvyzhenko - Rota is partially successful, - General Staff

One hundred and seven days of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

As noted, in the Siverkyi direction, on the part of the enemy, active action is not observed, with no signs of the creation of strike groups and the movement of individual units. The enemy fired mortars at the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Rozhkovychi, Senkivka, and Sopych.

"In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy, with forces of up to 30 battalion tactical groups, is fighting. Carries out systematic fire action in order to restrain the actions of the troops of the Defense Forces and prevent their further advance and entry into the line of the State Border.

The enemy continues defensive actions in the Kharkiv direction. The main efforts of the enemy are focused on maintaining the occupied frontiers. In order to prevent our troops from going on the offensive, the aggressor carried out artillery shelling of Ukrainian positions, "the statement reads.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy did not take active action, concentrated its troops, trying to create conditions for the resumption of the offensive.

It is also reported that in the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to fire on our units along the entire line of contact, launching missile and air strikes, including in populated areas.

The occupiers did not take any active action in the Lyman direction. Areas of Hryhorivka and Serebryanka settlements were shelled.

According to the General Staff, in the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy is trying unsuccessfully to establish full control over the city of Severodonetsk, and the fighting continues.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers are actively using operational-tactical and army aircraft. Enemy units attempted to carry out assault operations in the direction of the settlements of Nyrkove and Mykolaivka. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted fire damage. The occupiers withdrew with losses.

The enemy tried to conduct reconnaissance by fighting in the direction of the settlements of Nagirne and Berestov. They was repulsed and left.

"The enemy is conducting an offensive in the direction of Vozdvyzhenko - Roty has partial success, is consolidated on the occupied frontiers," - added the General Staff.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy exerts systematic fire on the positions of our units in order to restrain action.

According to the General Staff, enemy units are defending in the South Bug area. In order to strengthen the group, the enemy moved the units. Takes measures on engineering equipment of previously occupied frontiers. In particular, the establishment of mine barriers in the area of ​​the settlement of Vysokopillya is noted.

It is also reminded that over the past 24 hours, defenders of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk have repulsed seven enemy attacks, destroyed ten tanks, seven artillery systems, four armored combat vehicles, and three special armored vehicles, four vehicles, and four enemy ammunition depots. Air defense forces shot down five Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Our aircraft struck a series of strikes at enemy bases, places of accumulation of equipment and personnel, and field depots in the areas of five different settlements of the Kherson region.