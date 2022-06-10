ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6068 visitors online
News War
9 365 19

Russian troops launched missile strike on Dniprovskyi district. Strong fire in Dnipro is not connected with enemy attack, - Reznichenko

ракета

Russian troops continue to shell Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Night and morning are tense. At night the enemy fired again at the Kryvyi Rih district. Three communities came under fire at once. There is destruction in the Zelenodolsk community. A 41-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds," he said.

According to him, no one was injured in Shirokivska and Apostolovska streets.

In the morning, a rocket attack on the Dniprovskyi district. Previously, no casualties. But we are finding out the details. The strong morning fire in the Dnipro is not related to the enemy attack. It burned at one of the city's enterprises.

Read more: Enemy again fired at Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznichenko

Author: 

Russian Army (8838) Dnipro (593) shoot out (12912) fire (670) rocket (1567) Reznychenko (211)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 