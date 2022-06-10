Russian troops launched missile strike on Dniprovskyi district. Strong fire in Dnipro is not connected with enemy attack, - Reznichenko

Russian troops continue to shell Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Night and morning are tense. At night the enemy fired again at the Kryvyi Rih district. Three communities came under fire at once. There is destruction in the Zelenodolsk community. A 41-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds," he said.

According to him, no one was injured in Shirokivska and Apostolovska streets.

In the morning, a rocket attack on the Dniprovskyi district. Previously, no casualties. But we are finding out the details. The strong morning fire in the Dnipro is not related to the enemy attack. It burned at one of the city's enterprises.

Read more: Enemy again fired at Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznichenko