As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 263 children were lost, 491 were wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 754 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. As of the morning of June 10, 2022, the official number of child victims for the day has not changed - 263. The number of injured has increased - to 491.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 192, Kharkiv - 132, Kyiv - 116, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 53, Kherson - 52, Mykolaiv - 48, Zaporizhia - 30, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

"On June 7, as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the village of Rota, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, two children aged 14 and 17 were injured. On June 8, 11 boys were injured in the blast in the Mykolaiv region," the statement said.

Due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, the 1971 educational institution was damaged. Of these, 194 were completely destroyed.