Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 31.9 thousand people, 212 aircraft, 178 helicopters, 1409 tanks and 3450 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of June 10, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to approximately 31,900 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 10.06 are approximately:

about 31,900 (+200) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1409 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3450 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 712 (+1) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 222 (+9) units,

air defense means - 97 (+1) units,

aircraft - 212 (+0) units,

helicopters - 178 (+0) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 572 (+10),

cruise missiles - 125 (+0),

ships / boats - 13 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2438 (+17) units,

special equipment - 54 (+1).

Read more: Enemy is unsuccessfully trying to establish full control over Severodonetsk. Offensive of Russian troops in direction of Vozdvyzhenko - Rota is partially successful, - General Staff

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kharkiv and Bakhmut directions. The data are being clarified," the statement reads.