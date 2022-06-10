ENG
Rashists fired at Sumy region at night, 7 "arrivals" are recorded, - Zhyvytskyi

The Russian occupiers fired on the territory of Sumy region at night.

This was stated by the head of the regional military administration Dmitry Zhyvytskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"Between 2 and 3 o'clock in the morning, the enemy opened fire with a mortar on the territory of the Seredino-Budskti community. 7 arrivals. There were no casualties or destruction," he said.

