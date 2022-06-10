Air Force of Armed Forces struck at toccupiers: armored vehicles, manpower, and ammunition depot were destroyed

On June 9, the aircraft struck on bases, places of accumulation of equipment and personnel, and field depots of the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces

It is noted that several armored combat vehicles were destroyed, the enemy's manpower was destroyed, and the ammunition depot was damaged.

Also, on the past day, June 9, anti-aircraft missiles of the Air Force destroyed three unmanned aerial vehicles, and the air defense of the Land Forces disposed of five UAVs.

