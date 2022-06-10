Rashists pulled up self-propelled artillery installation "Peony" and fired at Mykolaiv, beat on civilian objects, - Senkevych

Russian occupiers from the territory of the occupied Kherson region fired at Mykolaiv.

The mayor Olexander Senkevych reported about it.

The racists are transferring these installations from the occupied Crimea to the Kherson region.

"Then enemy troops approach at a safe distance for them to Mykolaiv and begin to fire. They reach two areas - the remote area of ​​Ship and part of the Ingulsky area of ​​the city of Mykolaiv", - Senkevich explained.

At the same time, according to the mayor, the longest distance of the spread of this projectile from the target is about 500 meters.

"That is, they are just wandering in the direction of the city, hitting residential areas and killing civilians. Three women died on June 4. Two on the spot - they were sitting on the porch bench. One passed them - her ambulance did not take her to the hospital and she also died. Two days later, on June 6, another man died while driving to his home in the private sector," Senkevych said.

That is, the mayor told, attacks are carried out not on any military objects, and simply in the direction of Mykolaiv.

"They (occupiers. -Ed.) leave Kherson for 10-15 kilometers and shoot from there in the radius where they can get. Our artillery hits for 20-30 kilometers - it does not get to them," - he added.

However, according to him, the Special Operations Forces are getting them. Several units of these "Peonies" have already been destroyed, but there is information that they are still pulling up these installations and accumulating them in the Kherson region.

The mayor of Mykolaiv considers that the purpose of constant attacks from occupiers consists of attacks on inhabited quarters, murder of people, psychological destabilization of moods of civilians and military, and also in demonstration of the presence and opportunities of their artillery.

