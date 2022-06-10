Shelling of Kharkiv and region continues, there are victims. In Izyum region, enemy replenishes reserves and regroups forces - Synehubiv

Last night, the enemy again terrorized the population of Kharkiv and the region with artillery and MLRS shelling.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it in the telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, Chuhuivskyi, Izyumskyi, and Bohodukhivskyi districts of the region were hit. Damaged houses, warehouses, and infrastructure facilities. Coniferous forests and forest belts were burning. During the day 2 civilians were killed and 15 wounded.

"Six people were hospitalized in the village of Pechenyhy, and 1 died. In the village of Mala Danylivka - 2. In Zolochev 5 were hospitalized, and 1 was killed. In Vyshneve 1 hospitalized. In the village of Hrushuvakha hospitalized 12-year-old boy," said Synehubiv.

According to him, there was no enemy advance on the line of contact. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is focused on defense. In the Izyum region, the enemy replenishes reserves and regroups forces.

Read more: Occupiers are preparing another attempt to attack Sloviansk and Barvinkove, - Synehubiv

"Our defenders continue to inflict significant losses on the occupiers in manpower and equipment. Ukraine will win!", - sums up the head of the region.