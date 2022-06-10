ENG
Armed Forces brought down drone of Russian Federation over Dnipropetrovsk region, fragments fell in Poltava region

Ukrainian defenders shot down a drone of the Russian occupiers over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Our military shot down an enemy drone over the Dnipropetrovsk region. This is the 9th reconnaissance of the aggressor, destroyed in the sky over the region. Its wreckage fell in the Poltava region," he said.

