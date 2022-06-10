Situation with defense of Severodonetsk is under control, Armed Forces strengthen Lysychansk, expecting possible assault, - Motuzyanyk

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are defending Severodonetsk, while the enemy does not abandon its intentions to cross the Seversky Donets River.

This was announced today on a telethon by Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"In general, the situation is controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are currently defending Severodonetsk and strengthening the city of Lysychansk, expecting possible assault by the enemy. As of now, no fighting is taking place there. As for the "road of life" (Lysychansk-Bakhmut route - ed.), it is, unfortunately, being shot at and is not completely safe, but I want to emphasize that the Armed Forces are finding all possible ways to strengthen our units," Motuzyanyk said.

Answering questions about the possible forcing of the Seversky Donets River by the invaders, the spokesman said that this was a dangerous tactical operation, but the enemy did not stop trying to carry it out.

"Forcing a water barrier is an extremely dangerous tactical operation. It poses enormous risks because the units have to use appropriate equipment when advancing and they are quite open to artillery damage. As of now, they (the Russian army - ed.) are not abandoning these attempts, they are looking for weaknesses in our defense, which runs along the right bank of the river, they are looking for artillery points, and they are trying to suppress them... Forcing a water barrier is a very difficult operation, but the enemy does not abandon these attempts," Motuzyanyk said.

