Occupiers removed Mariupol residents from dismantling of destroyed houses, having seen quantity of bodies under them, - City Council. PHOTOS

Up to 100 people were killed under almost every destroyed house in Mariupol, and 1,300 high-rise buildings were destroyed in the city.

Such statistics are given on Telegram by the Mariupol City Council, Censor.NET informs.

It is indicated that the demolition of houses is carried out indiscriminately by blockages and the bodies of the dead are taken out together with garbage to landfills for solid waste, in particular to the Left Bank landfill and landfill in the Primorsky district.

"Initially, the occupiers involved Mariupol residents in dismantling the rubble, but when they saw the real number of bodies they found, they immediately removed the local population. Blockages began to dismantle the Ministry of Emergencies of the so-called DPR. Now they are not even trying to get the body. They just demolish houses and take out the rubble together with the killed Mariupol residents. Because the real number of bodies under the rubble of destroyed houses is frightening. Nearly 50 to 100 people were killed under almost every destroyed house, and 1,300 high-rise buildings were destroyed in Mariupol. Therefore, the real numbers of those killed in the city, unfortunately, may be much higher than we reported," said Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko.

