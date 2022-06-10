Applicants who will not be able to leave occupied territories will enter universities based on results of remote interview, - Shkarlet

For entrants who will not be able to travel to the controlled area, entrance exams will be provided in the format of a remote individual oral interview.

"We continue to prepare for the admission campaign of 2022 and do everything possible to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to study in higher educational institutions of Ukraine. Despite the blocking of entrants by the occupiers, we are fighting for every current and future Ukrainian student, "the official said.

In particular, according to him, the goal is to provide entrants from the temporarily occupied territories and areas of active hostilities with the opportunity to participate in the national multi-subject test (NMST).

"For this purpose, entrance exams will be held in three sessions (July, August, September) in Ukraine and abroad. There are also additional periods of registration for testing and the possibility of changing the previously specified place of its passage," the statement said.

The authorities are also working on a decision to give such entrants the opportunity to take the NMST on a general basis in places where it is safe to reach the temporary examination center.

"For entrants who will not be able to travel to government-controlled territory or who are forcibly relocated to the temporarily occupied territory (Crimea, Sevastopol, ORDLO), the territory of the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus, will take entrance exams or individual competition. When entering the contract form of education (for most specialties), it is enough for the entrant to submit a motivation letter," the minister wrote.

In addition, Scarlett stressed that all residents of the temporarily occupied territories and places of hostilities, who will receive positive results in entrance exams, will be able to use a special quota (quota-2) in higher education or guaranteed to enter a professional institution of higher education.

