Russia can launch offensive on Dnipro, Zaporizhia, and Odesa, if it completely occupies Donbas, - Skibitsky

If Russia manages to completely capture Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the occupiers may launch a new offensive on Dnipro, Zaporizhia, and Odesa

This was stated in an interview with The Guardian by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

According to him, if successful in the east, the Russians use Donbas as a springboard for a new offensive.

Skibitsky also said that in the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, Russian troops had dug in for long-term defense, building double and sometimes triple lines of defense.

"Now it will be more difficult to return this territory. And that is why we need weapons," said a representative of the MID

