From January to May, Germany increased imports from Russia by 60% compared to 2021, - Ambassador Melnyk. DOCUMENT

From the beginning of January to the end of April, Germany increased its imports from the Russian-occupying country by 60% compared to the same period in 2021.

Such data were provided by the Ukrainian ambassador to Berlin Andrii Melnyk, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

He cited statistics on imports / exports from the Eastern Committee of the German Economy.

"This is madness. Despite Russia's aggressive war (the beginning of the invasion - in late February. - Ed.), Germany <...> transferred to Moscow almost 6 billion euros," - said the diplomat.

According to the table, trade between Germany and Ukraine fell by 11% over the same period.