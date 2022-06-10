Decision to grant Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership will be turning point on its path to victory in war with Russia, - Stefanchuk

The decision to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate country for accession to the European Union could be a turning point on its path to victory in the war with the Russian Federation, said Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"This is not just a decision that will be made on June 23-24. This is a great political impetus that Ukraine will hear," Stefanchuk said at a meeting with Dutch colleagues - Speaker of the House of Representatives Vera Bergkamp and Senate Speaker Jan Anthony Brown on Friday, Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian parliament's website, Stefanchuk stressed that the decision to grant Ukraine EU candidate status could be a turning point in the war and motivate every Ukrainian on his path to victory in the war with Russia.

According to the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, this decision will be historic, and all Ukrainian citizens are waiting for it: President Volodymyr Zelensky, those who are far outside the country today, and those who defend it at the front.

"Ukraine clearly understands that the decision to become a candidate is not yet a decision to become a final member of the EU. This is only the first legal starting point, after which there is a long difficult path. But Ukraine is ready to pass it with honor and does not need concessions," assured Stefanchuk.

He noted that such a decision is needed not only in Ukraine, but also in the European Union.

"Not only Ukraine needs this decision, the EU needs this decision. Today, 91% of Ukrainians support the path to the EU, while 66% of Europeans support this desire of Ukrainians," said a spokesman for the Verkhovna Rada.

He expressed hope that the decision would be positive for Ukraine not without the help of the Netherlands.

"Now is the time for Ukraine to admire the common and powerful decision of the whole EU… I hope that my arguments will give you the opportunity to convince your colleagues. You are leaders in parliament, you are guided by many deputies", Stefanchuk emphasized.

He asked Bergkamp and Brown to do everything possible to fulfill the hopes of Ukrainian citizens. "We can't change the geography, but we can change the history. But we can't do it ourselves, we really need your support. This is really a very important decision for Ukrainians, so I ask you to pay maximum attention to its adoption," Stefanchuk said.

For her part, Bergkamp assured that she understood Stefanchuk's messages. "Rest assured that we have heard your message clearly and will do everything possible to convey it to our politicians and colleagues in parliament," Bergkamp said.

As reported, Stefanchuk has been on a working visit to the Netherlands since June 9.

