Germany announced medical support package for Ukraine: it will help with prosthetics and send 200 surgeons and ambulance doctors

Germany will provide medical support to Ukraine, helping with prosthetics, establishing trauma centers and sending its doctors.

This was stated by German Ministry of Health, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

On Friday, German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach arrived in Lviv on a visit. He stated that Ukraine needs humanitarian aid as much as military support.

In Lviv, the minister participates in a donor conference to create a rehabilitation center for disabled war veterans and visits several hospitals.

Read more: In Ukraine during war 12 doctors were killed, 47 were seriously injured, 672 medical facilities were damaged or looted

According to the report, the German government will support the creation and operation of Otto Bock's containerized prosthetic workshops.

Through the Ministry of Health, 200 surgeons and emergency physicians will come to Ukraine through the German Medical Association, and a hospital in Berlin will provide training for Ukrainian doctors in the treatment of burns.

In cooperation with the Charité Hospital, the German Robert Koch Institute will connect several additional hospitals in Ukraine to telemedicine consultations for the treatment of patients with severe trauma in the coming weeks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that some 290 Russian attacks on medical facilities have been reported since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Ministry added that the German government has provided about 100 million euros worth of medical aid to Ukraine, and the German health industry has donated more than 100 million euros.