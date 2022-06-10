German Foreign Ministry on "death sentences" of AFU foreign fighters: "This is Russia's complete disregard for International Law".

The German Government sharply criticized the death "sentences" pronounced against 3 foreign nationals who fought for Ukraine in occupied Donetsk.

The German Foreign Ministry spokesman announced a corresponding assessment on Friday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukranian truth.

According to the speaker, these "verdicts" are shocking and the German federal government condemns them.

"This demonstrates yet another complete disregard by Russia for the elementary principles of International Humanitarian Law," said a representative of the German Foreign Ministry.

"Members of the Armed Forces, as well as soldiers fighting on the side of Ukraine, are so-called combatants, regardless of their nationality, and have special protection under International Humanitarian Law," the Ministry representative added.

As reported, a so-called "court" in Donetsk sentenced to death foreign volunteers who fought on the side of Ukraine - a Moroccan and two Britons.