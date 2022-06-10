Russia started registration of Kherson annexation, - U.S. Ambassador to OSCE Carpenter

During a press conference in Vienna, Michael Carpenter, head of the U.S. mission to the OSCE, said that the Kremlin has launched its strategy of annexing the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia, which has been seen before.

"Kherson has become what I would call a laboratory of horrors. We see how the Kremlin has launched its strategy of annexing Ukrainian territories to Russia. And we have seen such a strategy before. All of these, unfortunately, are pretty well known steps. We believe that the Kremlin is waiting for the moment to annex the Kherson region to Russia and we believe that a referendum is one possible way," says the head of the U.S. mission to the OSCE, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Suspilne.

According to him, if any place belongs to the Ukrainian identity, it is destroyed by the Russian military. And such destruction is systematic.

"We see that there are attacks on churches, on cultural objects and museums, in particular, the destruction of the museum named after G. Skovoroda in Kharkiv," said the head of the U.S. mission to the OSCE.

Carpenter also spoke of the Russian military illegally detaining and torturing civilians in the Kherson region.

"We are now seeing reports of torture of at least 600 people in the Kherson region. They are being held in special basements that serve as torture rooms. There is information about the exact location of such rooms - it is the building of the Kherson state administration and Lyceum No. 17 in Genichesk. That is where Russian troops take officials, journalists, public activists and people whom the Russians consider to be participants in rallies against the Russian occupation," says Michael Carpenter, head of the US mission to the OSCE.