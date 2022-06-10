Polish Ambassador Cihotski on joint defense enterprise with Ukraine: "At first stage it will implement two specific projects".

The Ukrainian-Polish arms and military equipment manufacturing enterprise develops heavy and high-tech weapons.

This was stated by Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Bartosz Cichotski in an interview with Ukrinform, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Cichotski noted that the joint venture will implement "two specific projects" at the first stage of work, and the next one will deal with individual industries and individual types of weapons.

"In such areas the details are not publicly discussed, but research and cooperation of engineers and joint work in third-country markets are planned. I hope that as a result there will be some types of weapons, both heavy and high-tech," the Ambassador said.

On June 1, 2022, the governments of Ukraine and Poland signed a memorandum providing for the creation of a joint defense enterprise.