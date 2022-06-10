ENG
News War in Ukraine
AFU moved front line near Zaporizhzhya, - Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov

Over the past two weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have moved the front line by 5-7 km in the Zaporizhzhya region. Thanks to this, the de-occupation of Melitopol can be carried out.

This was stated by the Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov on the air of the national telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Over the past two weeks, the front line has been moved about five to seven kilometers away from Zaporizhzhya. So Melitopol will also be de-occupied. And other temporarily occupied territories. That is the agenda our defenders are setting for themselves in the near future," Fedorov said.

