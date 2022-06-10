Since beginning of this day, 14 enemy attacks were repelled in Donbass. 20 occupant vehicles, ammunition depot and 4 airborne targets were destroyed - JFO press center

As of 21:00, June 10, Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Forces grouping had repelled 14 enemy attacks. Fighting continues in two locations.

JFO press service

"Along the entire line of defense the enemy is using combat aviation, multiple rocket launchers, large caliber artillery, tanks, mortars of various systems against our troops' positions. The occupants continue to launch missile and bomb strikes on civilian objects and infrastructure, the report said.

Over the past 24 hours, the servicemen of the Joint Force grouping destroyed:

• 4 tanks;

• 2 artillery systems;

• 11 armored combat vehicles;

• 3 units of automotive vehicles;

• 1 warehouse with ammunition.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down 4 "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicles.

