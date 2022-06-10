"We may have to fight for Western Ukraine so they don't pull it away,"- Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko, who has seized power in Belarus, suggested that Belarusian troops would have to fight for Western Ukraine so that it would not be "pulled away" by the West.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

According to Lukashenko, Belarus is an "object of pressure" for the West, including for geopolitical reasons.

"They (the West) still have not moved away from the goal of aligning the front, so that it runs: Smolensk-Pskov, Smolensk-Bryansk-Kursk and there to Rostov. They need to level the front. And we, almost a thousand kilometers, this balcony, need to cut it," thinks the dictator.

Lukashenko added that "they (i.e. the West) will not stop before this.

"They will come from Western Ukraine or somewhere else. Maybe they'll have to fight for Western Ukraine so that they don't drag it away. Because it is like death for us, not only for Ukrainians. Terrible processes are happening around us," the self-proclaimed President said.

