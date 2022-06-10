Anti-aircraft missile troops shot down 500th air target of Rashists, - AFU Air Force

On June 10, Air Forces anti-aircraft missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the 500th air target. It was another UAV of the Russian occupants, the "Orlan-10".

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of AFU Air Forces Command.

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of our state, the anti-aircraft missile forces of the AFU destroy all types of aerial targets: aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, UAVs, and sometimes even missiles of operational-tactical complexes.

"Today, June 10, on the account of SAM of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - two UAVs of operational-tactical level "Orlan-10". Two more drones of this type were shot down by the air defense of the Ground Forces," the message reads.

The strike aircraft of the Air Forces carried out missile and bomb strikes on the accumulation of equipment, positions and logistics of the enemy. At least five units of armored combat vehicles and several dozen occupants were destroyed.

