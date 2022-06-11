Stefanishyna explained what Ukraine will do if EU rejects candidate status: "This decision will disappoint us and will be perceived as betrayal".

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna explained how Kyiv will respond to the EU's refusal to grant candidate status to Ukraine.

She said this on Friday during a discussion organized by the Kyiv Security Forum, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukranian truth.

"To get any solution other than granting Ukraine candidate status, we can do nothing. We can sit back and fill in the questionnaire and do nothing. But until the last minute, until the summit is over, we will fight for this decision, because it is important not only for Ukraine, but also for all of Europe," Stefanishyna stressed.

She added that refusing to grant candidate status to Ukraine would weaken the position of EU leaders and aggravate Russia, and "European leaders must realize that there will be no next historical moment when there will be such a mobilization of their societies and parliaments in support of Ukraine."

"I think that any decisions other than granting Ukraine candidate status will weaken before European leaders and our aspirations, the belief of Ukrainian people in the European project as such," the deputy prime minister added.

"So I think that this decision will disappoint us, will be perceived as a betrayal by us. We will certainly not give up on European integration, but we will feel that European leaders have missed their historic chance," she concluded.