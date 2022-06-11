Nikiforov on Biden's statement: Zelenskyi called for preventive sanctions, but partners "did not want to hear us"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi asked for preventive sanctions against Russia before the large-scale invasion of Russia, but the partners "did not want to hear."

This was stated by Zelensky's spokesman Sergei Nikiforov, informs Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net.

He commented on the words of US President Joe Biden, who said that in the winter Zelensky allegedly "did not want to hear" warnings about the danger of a large-scale Russian invasion.

Nikiforov recalled that at that time Zelenskyi had three or four telephone conversations with Biden: the leaders exchanged views and assessments of the situation in detail.

"Therefore, the phrase 'did not want to hear' probably needs clarification. In addition, if you remember, the President of Ukraine called on partners to introduce a package of preventive sanctions to induce Russia to withdraw troops and de-escalate the situation. And here we can already say that our partners "did not want to hear us", - added Zelensky's spokesman.

