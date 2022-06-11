Russian troops intensified shelling of Kharkiv and region. Enemy is trying to gain foothold on outskirts of Bohorodychnoho - Synehubiv

The Russian occupiers have continued shelling Kharkiv and the region's settlements over the past 24 hours.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it in the telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, an industrial building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv was damaged. No one was injured. A shell hit a private house in the Korobochkyne district of Chuhuiv district. Rescuers rescued 2 dead men and 2 women from the rubble. Another person was injured in Korobochkin. Also, 2 people were injured in Dergachi, 1 - in the village of Pechenegy, and 2 - in the village of Malinovka.

"Now the enemy has intensified the shelling. Therefore, alarm signals cannot be ignored. I have instructed to regularly check the warning system in the districts. I would like to emphasize the need to adhere to light masking during the curfew," Synehubiv said.

He also adds that fighting continues in the region.

Read more: Shelling of Kharkiv and region continues, there are victims. In Izyum region, enemy replenishes reserves and regroups forces - Synehubiv

"In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers are trying to prevent the Armed Forces from reaching the state border. In the area of ​​Izyum, the enemy carried out assault operations in the direction of Pasika - Bogorodichne, trying to gain a foothold on the outskirts of Bogorodichnoe. The Armed Forces are holding back the enemy and inflicting significant losses on him," Synehubiv sums up.