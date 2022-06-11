It is too late to calm down leadership of Russian Federation, today it should be put in place, - Zelensky

The time to "calm down" the Russian leadership has passed, and now the whole world must "put it in place."

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a speech at the Asian Security Summit "Dialogue Shangri-La", Censor.NET informs.

"We respect international law, we respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each state. But please do not forget that the war is being fought on our territory. This is a war on our earth. That is why we are putting pressure on Russia. The military-political leadership of the Russian Federation no longer needs to be reassured. It's too late. We needed preventive sanctions, when we had to talk to them every day, to impose specific financial and economic sanctions before the full-scale invasion," he said.

"Now there is no gray area. If you are now for peace, then you support Ukraine, if you support this particular war, then you find mutual understanding with the Russian Federation. That's all. It is too late to discuss this. This is a political game and nothing more. And I think that today the whole world should put the Russian leadership in its place. And their place is on their territory. They have to live there and decide what to do," the head of state added.

