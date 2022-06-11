Even super motivated soldiers after 2-3 days of constant artillery attacks by occupiers lose freedom to life, - Krasylnykov

Ukraine needs powerful weapons to effectively destroy the Russian occupiers.

The Hero of Ukraine, the brigadier general, the commander of OTG "North" Dmytro Krasylnykov told about it, Censor.NET reports.

"It is very difficult to be constantly under fire. Very difficult. Many servicemen who are super motivated to act face to face with the enemy, or can hit a tank with a grenade launcher, but after two or three days, under artillery fire, he completely loses the will to live, the will to win, the will to serve, the faith in the Armed Forces, the faith in the country etc," he said.

The use of artillery is so massive, so large-scale, that there were cases when up to 2,000 to 4,000 shells were fired at Ukrainian positions in half a day. Unfortunately, the personnel was out, so it is extremely important to have self-propelled units and long-range artillery.

According to Krasylnykov, if you do not have long-range artillery, there will be infantry losses, and therefore the task set by the headquarters will not be fulfilled.

"That is why we need to protect the whole of Europe and the whole world from an aggressor who will not stop after he swallows Ukraine. We must not allow this to happen. To change the situation, you need to give powerful weapons to effectively destroy it. We need the announced barrage of munitions that work against armored vehicles, we need guided weapons, or we need some guided munitions for the same howitzers that we will be given by partner countries. We must have these tools. If we have them, the victory will be closer," the brigadier general concluded.

