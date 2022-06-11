ENG
To coast of Odesa region again carried out enemy mine, it detonated simply in sea, - Bratchuk

In the Odesa region, 20 m from the shore, a mine was found and anchored.

As Censor.NET reports, the spokesman of the Odesa regional military administration Serhii Bratchuk reported about it on Telegram.

"ATTENTION! An enemy mine was again brought to the Black Sea coast of Odesa region, which was torn from anchor.

It was discovered 20 m from the shore. The mine detonated just in the sea, probably after a collision with another object.

What other evidence is needed that it is DANGEROUS to swim in the Black Sea this year?!" the statement reads.

