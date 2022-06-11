Work on assessing Ukraine's application for EU membership is expected to be completed by the end of next week, - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stressed that Ukraine has achieved good results in carrying out reforms that need to be strengthened.

According to Censor.NET, she stated this during a joint briefing with President Zelensky.

"Ukraine is at war now and you are now concentrating all your efforts, and all our support is going to overcome this terrible war. And with the help of reconstruction we want to see how we will move forward in the future. For example, you have done much to ensure the rule of law. It is also necessary to further strengthen the legislation related to the fight against corruption, "said the President of the European Commission.

According to von der Leyen, Ukraine has achieved good results that need to be strengthened.

"Now the EC" is preparing its recommendations, the so-called conclusion for the member states of the European Union. We worked day and night on this assessment. I promised you in April, dear Vladimir, that we will work tirelessly on this. And our discussions will allow us to complete this work by the end of next week. The direction of movement is known, it is a well-deserved direction. And on this path, we very much appreciate the efforts that are being made in Ukraine and the determination with which Ukraine is moving. And people have proved their motivation and their determination," she said.

Von der Leyen expressed confidence that together they will be able to overcome "this terrible beastly war."

"Together we will rebuild this beautiful country, modernize Ukraine," the EC President concluded.

Read more: Russia has not abandoned plan to fully capture Ukraine, - Skibitsky