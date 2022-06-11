Turkey is waiting for Russia's response on organization of meeting to discuss grain exports from Ukraine, - Foreign Ministry

Ankara is waiting for answers from Moscow on the organization of a possible meeting between Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations to discuss the issue of grain exports from Ukraine.

This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Censor.NET reports with reference to Anadolou.

"Our position was very clear. We are waiting for a response from the Russian side, both in terms of the meeting and other details," he said.

"We stressed the readiness of the Turkish side to organize a quadripartite meeting in the format of the UN-Turkey-Ukraine-Russia. This is a UN initiative," the minister added.

Cavusoglu said that during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov this week, he explained that the UN plan to transport grain from Ukraine by sea was the best.

