Finland declines Turkey's demand to extradite Kurds made by Ankara for Helsinki's accession to NATO

Finnish officials have declined to extradite Kurds that Turkey considers terrorists.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was informed by Yle.

As indicated, in early June, the Ministry of Justice of Finland received ten requests from Turkey for the extradition of representatives of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and the Fethullah Gulen Movement. At the same time, Finland has satisfied only two cases where people have not been accused of terrorism. Both cases involved sexual offenses.

As publication states, Turkey also demanded from the Finnish authorities to extradite a man convicted of setting fire to the embassy in Helsinki.

