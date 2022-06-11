Zelensky ordered for a military administration to be set up in Lysychansk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree to set up Lysychansk City Military Administration

A document has been published on the Prresident's Office website, as Censor.NЕТ informs.

"In pursuance of the Law of Ukraine "On the Martial Law" it has been hereby decided:

To establish Lysychansk city military administration of Severodonetsk district of Luhansk region. That the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Luhansk Regional State Administration shall take measures in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" related to the establishment of the military administration referred to in Article 1 of this Decree. This Decree shall enter into force on the day of its publication", -reads the document.

