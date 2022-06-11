Dozens of tons of oil leaked, very powerful fire - Gaidai about shelling of "Azot"

A large-scale fire broke out at the Azot plant in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region as a result of shelling by Russian troops.

This was reported by the chief of Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Gaidai via air telemarathon, as per Censor.NЕТ citing Ukrinform.

"There is a heavy shelling on the territory of Azot plant, using heavy caliber. There was oil leaking from the radiators, tens of tons, a very powerful fire (happened - ed.)", - said the head of OVA.

According to him, the enemy does not stop trying to break through the front in the area of Popasna, fighting continues in Toshkivka.

Due to heat, the Seversky Donets River has become shallow, so, according to Gaidai, the invaders may try to cross and create a new bridgehead in Belogorovka.

For the second week of hot weather, sun, and no rain, the water level in the river has fallen quite seriously, we even see the Russian equipment, which sank while trying to cross in Belogorovka", - he remarked.

Read more: Fighting in Severodonetsk continues, Armed Forces inflicted fire defeat on occupiers in direction of Nirkovogo and Mykolaivka, - Haidai. PHOTO