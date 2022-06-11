Former top manager of Russia's Gazprombank Volobuev joins the Freedom of Russia Legion

Former Vice President of Gazprombank Igor Volobuev has joined the Freedom of Russia Legion unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this was published in Volobuev's telegram.

He said: "Great! The dreams are coming true. Now I serve in the Legion of Freedom of Russia.

Guys from Russia, if you hate the Putin regime and want Russia to become a free, democratic country, do join!"