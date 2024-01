Ukrainian defenders continue to deter the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East".

As Censor.NЕТ reports, this was published on ОТU "East" facebook page.

The message reads: "Today, June 11, our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 20; BMP - 1; ATT - 4; UAV - 3"

