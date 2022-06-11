ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16542 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
2 834 8
war (20090) shoot out (8656) Sumy oblast (502) Zhyvytskyi Dmytro (130)

Russians bombed using drone and fired from artillery at community in Sumy region, - Zhyvytskyi

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

сумщина

The Russian army attacked Sumy region from the sky during the day on June 11.

 This was reported in telegram Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy OVA Censor.NЕТ reports.

"After 1 p.m., the enemy dropped two explosives from a drone on the territory of the Velykopysarivka community. Immediately after that, at about 1:30 p.m., artillery shelling of the same territories began. No destructions or casualties were reported", - the official said.

See more: Sumy region was again fired upon with mortar from territory of Russia, - Zhyvytskyi. PHOTO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 