Scholz intends to visit Ukraine in June with Macron and Draghi, - Bild

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to visit Ukraine in June. A joint visit with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi may take place.

As Censor.NЕТ reports, this was reported by RBK-Ukraine citing Bild.

According to the publication, government circles in France and Ukraine have specific travel plans, which suggest that the leaders of the three countries will arrive in Kyiv before the G7 summit on June 26-28.

Bild notes that Paris and Berlin have been negotiating a joint visit to Kyiv for some time. At the same time, Macron offered to travel only after the parliamentary elections in France, which will be held on June 12. And he has an idea to take the Italian Prime Minister Draghi on a trip.

The publication writes that Scholz, Macron and Draghi want to show a sign of European unity with their trip.

