Armed Forces repulsed enemy attacks in Bakhmut direction, occupiers suffered losses and retreated to previously occupied positions, - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders in the Bakhmut direction repulsed enemy attacks in several settlements and destroyed up to 150 Russian invaders and military equipment in the past 24 hours.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 6:00 on June 12 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the one hundred and ninth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the enemy did not take active action. In the border areas of the Republic of Belarus, additional measures are being taken for the engineering equipment of checkpoints and the deployment of additional means of electronic warfare.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy continues to provide enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. Increased levels of terrorist threat continued in Belgorod and Kursk regions. The enemy continues to fire mortars at the positions of the Defense Forces in the border areas. In addition, the aggressor fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Rozhkovichi, Gremyach, Luhivka, and Popivka.

The situation in the Kharkiv direction has not changed significantly. To restrain the actions of the defense forces, it exerts systematic fire on the positions of our units. In addition, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure near Vernopil, Ukrainka, Petrivka, Chepil, and Khrestyshche. They struck an air strike near the village of Mospanovo.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy carried out systematic artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Petrivske, Nova Husarivka, Kurulka, and Dolyna. They are trying to gain a foothold in the village of Bogorodichne, but the fighting continues.

The enemy did not take active action in the Lyman direction. Increased the intensity of artillery use, including multiple rocket launchers, in the areas of Shipylivka and Dronivka. Conducts regrouping of troops.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the occupiers are conducting assaults in the city of Severodonetsk, but they have no success. Fighting continues in the Toshkivka area.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at our positions with mortars, barrels, and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Gorske, Mykolaivka, Belogorivka, and Novoluhanske. Enemy army aircraft struck near Pokrovsky.

Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the offensive near the village of Vrubivka. The enemy also tried to advance in the direction of the settlement of Mykolaivka. They received a decisive rebuff and left. Our defenders also successfully repulsed the enemy assault in the Vasylivka area. The Russian occupiers suffered losses and retreated to their former positions.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya areas. They insidiously fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Zhelanne, Avdiivka, Karlivka, Vuhledar, and Orikhiv. Deploys additional units in some areas.

In the South Bug area, the enemy defended, firing at units of our troops with artillery, mortars, and multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian occupiers cynically shelled the settlements of Tverdomedovo, Berezneguvate, Kobzartsi, Kvitneve and Luch.

"Over the past day, the enemy's losses amounted to ten tanks, sixteen armored combat vehicles, seven UAVs, more than ten units of vehicles and up to one hundred and fifty manpower," the General Staff said.