News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
"It's more like trying to get ticket to escape," - Zelenskyi on issuance of Russian passports in Zaporizhia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi believes that obtaining Russian passports by collaborators in Kherson and Melitopol in the Zaporizhia region is like getting a ticket to escape.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's appeal.

"News about the distribution of Russian passports in Kherson and Melitopol was actively spread in the occupied territories and Russia. I looked at who in this news was portrayed as Kherson and Melitopol residents who allegedly wanted Russian passports. Several collaborators and people around them.

Well, it's more like not trying to get a passport, but trying to get a ticket to escape. It is very significant, "the President said.

