As result of explosions in Ternopil region, there are victims, including children

The Russian occupiers struck at the Chortkiv of the Ternopil region.

The head of regional military administration Vladimir Trush reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"We have been helping the victims all night, including children. We are currently working to eliminate the damage and fix the damaged property of civilians," the statement said.

Read more: Russian aggressors launched a missile strike in Ternopil region

